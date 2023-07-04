1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Indianapolis block party

At least one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a block party in northeast Indianapolis Monday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Several weapons were located at the scene of the shooting, which occurred along Forest Manor Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot and found a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services.

Soon after, multiple people walked into hospitals with gunshot wounds, the release said. Two, both in stable condition, went to Community East Hospital, while the third went to Community North Hospital, according to the release. The third individual’s condition was not listed. A fourth injured individual also went to a hospital, police said, but did not suffer a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe each of the injuries is related to the scene on Forest Manor Avenue, where several cars remain after being damaged as people tried to flee the scene, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates a block party was occurring “when a disturbance erupted, and shots were fired,” the release said.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are asking for anyone with video footage or information to contact detectives.

The shooting was just one of several on Monday evening disrupting American life: Another shooting in Philadelphia left five people – including a 15-year-old boy – dead, and two boys, ages 2 and 13, wounded. Another, in Fort Worth, Texas, left three dead and eight wounded.

