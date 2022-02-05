1 dead, 4 injured in Virginia hookah bar shooting

The Daily Beast

@jackfroot on InstagramA California teacher was fired and her husband, a city official, was placed on leave after video footage of their racist, anti-Asian tirade against another couple went viral over the weekend, according to reports.In a video that was posted by the Asian American couple on TikTok and later deleted, Sandra and Roger Miller allegedly hurled racist slurs and blamed the couple for the coronavirus pandemic at an outdoor shopping mall in Newport Beach, The Kansas City Star reporte