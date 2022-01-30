1 dead, 4 others hospitalized after shootout between cars in ‘running gun battle’ in Polk County

An early morning shootout near Winter Haven on Sunday left one person dead and four others hospitalized after gunfire was exchanged between two cars in what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described as a “running gun battle.”

All the vehicle occupants were from the Winter Haven and Polk County area, Judd said during a press conference later Sunday. The 20-year-old victim who died was the passenger of a Toyota Camry, while its 26-year-old driver and two more occupants, both 17, remain in critical condition at an area hospital. A passenger from a second vehicle was also hospitalized with bullet wounds, Judd said, dropped off by the driver of the second vehicle who then fled.

Law enforcement are not identifying any of the victims, and have yet to charge anyone in the incident.

“Whichever ones we arrest or how many we arrest or what we arrest them for, that’s still under investigation,” Judd said.

The shooting occurred on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Winter Haven city limits after 1:13 a.m. when the Camry had left an area bowling alley. Judd said there were at least two occupants in a dark-colored small sedan that had pulled up alongside the Camry when the shooting began. Law enforcement are asking for help in identifying the vehicle.

Judd said an off-duty deputy had called in for help with a disturbance in the parking lot of the bowling alley earlier, but Judd could not say for certain if the shooting and the disturbance were related.

“Were these two cars full of people the ones that created the disturbance? Did they flee from the disturbance, or had they left just prior to the disturbance?” Judd said. “That’s questions we can’t answer yet but we know there were no shots fired and no physical fights in the parking lot, according to our off-duty deputy working that detail.”

The deceased had eight bullet wounds while others in the Camry had between two and eight bullet wounds each. The passenger from the other vehicle had been shot twice. Judd displayed images of the shot-up Camry, showing it peppered with bullet holes, with some having been fired into the car, while others having been fired out through the chassis.

Story continues

“We’re still counting bullet holes,” Judd said. “There’s dozens of shots fired in the MLK community. There is a lot.”

In what Judd said could be an unrelated incident, two more people were arrested when law enforcement —searching for the dark-colored sedan — attempted to pull over a third vehicle spotted by the county’s aviation unit. Judd said it had been “slinking around the area,” and that when the car attempted to flee the scene, two individuals jumped from the vehicle, who were both arrested, but a third person who had not left the car drove off. Judd said the car was found 45 minutes later on fire. One of the arrested suspects had discarded a firearm, Judd said.

“Is he part of the shooting? Is he part of the retaliation group, or did they just happen to be there just slinking around while we were looking for the others? That’s part of the investigation,” Judd said.

Judd said anyone with knowledge of the incident can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) anonymously, and could be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting.

“It’s just a matter of time of putting the pieces of the puzzle together and we’ll have it solved, but the community’s help can make it happen sooner rather than later,” Judd said.