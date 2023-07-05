1 dead, 4 others injured after fireworks explosion in Gilmer, Texas, ahead of July 4 event

One person is dead and four others injured after fireworks exploded at a venue in Texas ahead of a Fourth of July event, authorities said.

Upshur County Sheriff’s deputies, fire agencies and medical personnel responded to a report of a “major fire” at around 10:30 a.m. local time Tuesday at the Firehouse 9 Farm venue in Gilmer, Texas, the sheriff’s office said in a news release sent to USA TODAY.

The sheriff’s office said 300, 3-inch fireworks shells were being prepared for the event when the accident occurred, according to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Agent Kevin Mack.

The sheriff’s office said there was no indication of foul play.

“Evidence and witness statements indicate that the electric match that feeds a shell caused the explosion,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the victim found deceased at the scene was Jared Scott Maddox, 58.

“Justice of the Peace Wyone Manes ordered Mr. Maddox’s body to be taken to Forensic Medical Management Services in Tyler, Texas for autopsy,” the sheriff’s office said.

Michigan: Fireworks explosion kills 1, injures 9 others

1 dead, 9 injured after fireworks explosion in Michigan

A 43-year-old woman was killed and nine others injured after a fireworks explosion in Michigan Monday night, the Ottawa County Sheriff's said.

First responders administered life-saving efforts, but the woman’s injuries were fatal and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Nine others were taken to a local hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

More than 10,000 fireworks-related injuries were treated in emergency rooms in the U.S. last year, including 11 fireworks-related deaths, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

