1 dead and 4 in stable condition after shooting on Coney Island Beach

One man died and four are in stable condition following a shooting at Coney Island Beach in New York City Saturday night, according to police.

Police responded to a call late Saturday night at the Coney Island Beach boardwalk and determined that five people had been shot, according to a statement from the New York Police Department.

The victims were transported to an area hospital where one victim, a 42-year-old man who was shot in the back, was pronounced dead. The four other victims, a 49-year-old woman shot in her right leg, a 34-year-old woman shot in her right foot, a 46-year-old man shot in his left leg and an "unidentified adult male" shot in his left leg, are all in stable condition, according to police.

The identities of the victims are not known at this time.

No arrests have been made yet and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, said police.