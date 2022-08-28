1 dead, 4 wounded in Coney Island boardwalk shooting, NYPD says

One person was killed and four others were injured following a shooting at New York City's historic Coney Island boardwalk, police said.

At 11:57 p.m. on Saturday night gunfire erupted on the boardwalk, leaving a 42-year-old man dead after suffering a bullet wound to his back and two male and female victims who were shot in either in the leg or feet in stable condition, the New York Police Department said.

The NYPD said there were not arrests as of early Sunday morning.

People near the popular Brooklyn summer destination mistook the shooting for fireworks, CBS New York reported.

Boys ride their bikes on the Coney Island boardwalk, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in New York. / Credit: Mark Lennihan / AP

"Fridays they have fireworks in Coney Island. I thought maybe there's some private fireworks happening. It was like seven shots, one after another. It was very quick," one person told CBS New York.

Police have not identified the victims or made an arrest in the shooting and are continuing to investigate the incident.

The shooting comes just a month after a similar shooting took place just blocks away on the boardwalk.

In July, five people were shot on the boardwalk near a nearby amphitheater, CBS New York reported. That shooting left a 31-year-old man in critical condition and four others injured, police said.

