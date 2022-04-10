1 dead, 5 injured during shooting at a gathering in Elgin, police say

A man was killed and five other people were injured following an early morning shooting at a gathering in northwest suburban Elgin, authorities said.

Police officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 800 block of Congdon Avenue at 1:59 a.m. Sunday, according to Elgin police, who posted basic details about the shooting on Facebook and declined to answer questions by phone when reached by the Tribune Sunday morning.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that several (people) were gathering at a residence and subsequently victims were struck by gunfire. One male adult victim has since succumbed to his injuries,” officials posted on Facebook. “The name of the deceased is being withheld and will be released by the Kane County Coroner’s Office pending an autopsy.”

When officers arrived, they initially located five injured people who later were taken to area hospitals. Officers later were notified about a sixth person suffering injuries as a result of the shooting, who self-transported to a local hospital, police said in the social media post.

The conditions of the five remaining victims were not immediately clear. According to published reports, at least three of the victims initially had been in critical condition; authorities didn’t say whether the man who died had been among those in critical condition.

Based on preliminary information, police classified the shooting as an “isolated” event.

But they did not provide information about the shooter, including whether he or she was arrested or was among the wounded, or any details about what may have led up to the shooting. It was not clear how many people were at the gathering or if the people who were shot were specifically targeted or were shot at random.

Detectives from the Elgin Police Department’s Major Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division were investigating the shooting.

Elgin police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 847-289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 and include “ELGINPD” in the beginning of the text followed by the message or tip information.

