1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Mississippi’s Mudbug Festival

A mass shooting at the Mudbug Festival in Jackson, Mississippi, Saturday left at least one person dead and five others injured, according to officials.

Two or three people began shooting around 10 p.m., Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said late Saturday. It’s unclear what started the gunfire but two juveniles have been detained for questioning.

Law enforcement officers from different agencies responded and at least one also fired, possibly killing one of the shooters, Jones said.

“We will find out exactly what happened,” he said at a news conference. “We will find out who’s all involved, and they should be held accountable and responsible for this very reckless incident.”

Two rifles, one pistol and a “large magnitude of different-caliber shell casings” were found at the scene that investigators believe are related to the shooting.

None of the victims have yet been publicly identified. The five survivors were in stable condition as of early Sunday morning “and don’t appear to be directly involved in the shooting or circumstances that led to the shooting,” Jones said in a statement.

The second annual Mississippi Mudbug Festival began Wednesday and was scheduled to run through Sunday, with crawfish cooking, eating contests, amusement rides and live entertainment including Blue Oyster Cult and Bobby Rush.

A spokesperson for the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation did not have any more information when reached by the Daily News Sunday.

“It’s very devastating and tragic,” Jones said at the news conference, calling the shooting “selfish.”

“This is what is to be considered a family-oriented event, for families from all different walks of life to come to a common location to enjoy entertainment and enjoy food.”

