1 dead, 5 injured after shooting at house party near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road

Shooting

One person died after a shooting at a house party that left five other people, including teenagers, injured early Sunday near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Sgt. Vincent Cole, spokesperson with Phoenix police, said the shooting occurred after a party around 3:30 a.m. at a residence in the area. When officers arrived on scene they found an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Another 18-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and two 16-year-old boys were also injured. The identities of the victims weren't released.

Cole said several shots had been fired and police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 dead, 5 injured after shooting at house party in Phoenix