1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Indianapolis birthday party
One person was killed and five others injured during an early morning shooting at an Indianapolis birthday party, according to police.
Police responded to a banquet hall around 3:20 a.m. Sunday after reports about shots fired, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
One man was found dead inside the building and two other people were found with non-life threatening injuries, spokesman Shane Foley told the Daily News.
Three others self-reported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Police believe that a fight broke out at the birthday party and escalated into a shooting inside the building and then outside.
No arrests have been made yet, Foley told The News.
The coroner’s office did not immediately return a request for comment on the identity of the man killed.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.
———