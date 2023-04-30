1 dead and 5 injured in shooting at Massachusetts house party

One person is dead and five were injured after shots were fired at a Massachusetts house party early Sunday morning, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office.

Police responded to a disturbance call at an apartment in Lawrence, about 30 minutes north of Boston, at around 3:00 a.m. E.T.

Officers found six victims, who were all taken to a local hospital where one was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the victim at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

Two of the other victims were taken by medical helicopter to hospitals in Boston for additional treatment.

No suspects are in custody in connection to the shooting at this time.

The shooting is not believed to be a random act of violence, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said. The District Attorney's office is investigating the incident along with detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com