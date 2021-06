Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Acre by acre, tree by tree, branch by gnarly branch, a handful of 12-person crews, armed with little more than chainsaws and axes, is attempting to thin out the California forest.It is a Sisyphean task. The state is home to some 33 million acres of woodland. An efficient crew, working with hand tools under ideal conditions, can get through a quarter of an acre a day, give or take.And yet, after a succession of horrific, record-setting wildfire seasons, this is where the state now