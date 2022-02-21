1 dead and 5 wounded in Portland shooting during protest against police violence

Rebecca Falconer
1 min read

A deadly weekend shooting in a Portland park where a march was planned to protest police violence is again increasing tensions among the Oregon city's social justice activists, per the New York Times.

Driving the news: The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said one woman was dead and five others injured in Saturday night's shooting, which the PPB said in a statement appeared to have started as "a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters."

  • "The scene was extremely chaotic, and a number of witnesses were uncooperative with responding officers. Most people on scene left without talking to police," the statement added.

  • "This is a very complicated incident, and investigators are trying to put this puzzle together without having all the pieces."

For the record: Social media flyers showed that at the time of the shooting a march was planned for Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by police in Minneapolis, the NYT notes.

Flashback: Portland was the scene of months of demonstrations and clashes on 2020, following the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

