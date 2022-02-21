1 dead and 5 wounded in Portland shooting during protest against police violence

A deadly weekend shooting in a Portland park where a march was planned to protest police violence is again increasing tensions among the Oregon city's social justice activists, per the New York Times.

Driving the news: The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said one woman was dead and five others injured in Saturday night's shooting, which the PPB said in a statement appeared to have started as "a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters."

"The scene was extremely chaotic, and a number of witnesses were uncooperative with responding officers. Most people on scene left without talking to police," the statement added.

"This is a very complicated incident, and investigators are trying to put this puzzle together without having all the pieces."

For the record: Social media flyers showed that at the time of the shooting a march was planned for Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by police in Minneapolis, the NYT notes.

Flashback: Portland was the scene of months of demonstrations and clashes on 2020, following the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

The Justice Department inspector general launched an investigation into law enforcement's "use of force" in the city, and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler later acknowledged failings in the police response to protests.

