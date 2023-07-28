1 dead, 6 injured after boat capsizes near Chicago's Navy Pier in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — Police recovered the body of a 20-year-old woman after a boat capsized near Navy Pier early Friday morning.

The boat was returning to shore around 2:40 a.m. when it possibly struck a breakwater, injuring six people, all between 20 and 30 years old.

Police and the Chicago Fire Department responded to the scene where six people were rescued from the water. Four people were transported to Northwestern Hospital and two others transported to Stroger Hospital. All are in good condition, police said.

A 20-year-old woman could not be initially located at the scene and search efforts were paused due to weather. After search efforts resumed, police recovered her body.

Last August, a woman lost her legs when she was sucked under a reversing boat’s propeller in Chicago’s “Playpen” — a heavily populated boating hot spot in downtown Chicago. Days earlier, a man was found dead and another critically injured in a separate incident.

