1 dead, 6 injured, in overnight Lynn shooting
One person has died, and six people have been injured in a shooting in Lynn early Saturday morning.
One person has died, and six people have been injured in a shooting in Lynn early Saturday morning.
You can snag a top-rated Allswell queen for just $184 right now!
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The rapper called out the president — and freaked out Mike Myers — during a televised Hurricane Katrina benefit concert.
They're moisture-wicking too — no wonder over 1,000 satisfied shoppers gave them perfect five-star ratings.
Walmart has spent $3.5 billion this year to acquire shares from certain Flipkart stakeholders and resolve liabilities with some PhonePe shareholders, illustrating just how aggressively it's betting on India at a time when its chief global rival Amazon is scaling back on its expenditures in the South Asian market. The $3.5 billion spending took place in the first six months of 2023, Walmart disclosed for the first time in an SEC filing Friday. Walmart's ownership in Flipkart now stands at about 80%.
If it's good enough for Julia Roberts and Hailey Bieber, it's good enough for me.
A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll finds that most Americans aren't regularly masking anymore, and some "think less” of people who wear a mask in public.
The "End Credits" author answers 3 questions about her former industry.
The Mountain West looks to be the likeliest option for both schools after Cal and Stanford left for the ACC on Friday.
Shiny hair = that old money drip you're looking for.
The opioid epidemic has had a whack-a-mole kind of complexity, stumping researchers for the better part of two decades, as they’ve attempted to better understand the evolving social and systemic factors that push people to start abusing opioids and also identify potential overdose hot spots. As both researchers and clinicians examine the opioid epidemic’s extensive and persistent reach, they are now curiously exploring AI and asking, Could this be the moonshot that ends the opioid epidemic? Healthcare is not one for hopping on bandwagons, notoriously slow in piloting and implementing new technology.
X's recently updated privacy policy informed its users it would now collect biometric data as well as users' job and education history, Bloomberg spotted earlier this week. The change was noticed by Alex Ivanovs of Stackdiary, who has a history of finding notable updates in the terms of service of tech companies, having previously found AI-related updates in Brave and Zoom. As Ivanovs points out, X owner Elon Musk has ambitions to enter the AI market with another company, xAI.
This portable charger loved by more than 64,000 Amazon shoppers will end your dead-phone woes.
Celebrate your economic achievement this Labor Day with a brand-new TV — save over $1,000!
The half-hour sports-themed series, one of Elizabeth Warren's favorite shows, has been drawing huge ratings since its Netflix debut in mid-August.
The biggest news stories this morning: JLab's insanely small wireless earbuds fit on a keyring, Philips Hue gets into home surveillance with its new Secure cameras, Our verdict on 'Starfield'.
Inside you'll find a testament to automation's growing global influence, in the form of 100 autonomous robots. The robots, called Rookies, weave in and out between people and deliver parcels, coffee and lunch to Naver's employees, all using 5G. Naver Labs, the company's R&D division, launched using the new headquarters as a test bed for the Rookies.
The eye of Tropical Storm Idalia left North Carolina on Thursday morning, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. When it made landfall early on Wednesday, then-Hurricane Idalia brought winds of 125 mph to Florida’s Gulf Coast and ripped through homes and businesses as it moved through the state's Big Bend region as a Category 3 storm.
"Whenever I'm really trying to set myself up for success the next day, I will do what I call a 'closing shift.'"
"Now with 200% more air!"