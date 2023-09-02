1 dead, 6 injured, in overnight Lynn shooting

TechCrunch

The opioid epidemic has had a whack-a-mole kind of complexity, stumping researchers for the better part of two decades, as they’ve attempted to better understand the evolving social and systemic factors that push people to start abusing opioids and also identify potential overdose hot spots. As both researchers and clinicians examine the opioid epidemic’s extensive and persistent reach, they are now curiously exploring AI and asking, Could this be the moonshot that ends the opioid epidemic? Healthcare is not one for hopping on bandwagons, notoriously slow in piloting and implementing new technology.