1 dead, 6 injured in shooting outside large event at Renton event hall

One man was killed and six others were injured in a shooting in Renton early Saturday, according to the Renton Police Department.

Just before 1 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Logan Avenue South after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.

About 50 officers responded to the scene, where they found multiple victims.

One man died at the scene. Up to five other victims were treated for their injuries by medics at the scene.

Officers say their initial investigation indicates that a dispute outside of a large gathering held at a rental hall led to gunfire, possibly by multiple suspects.

Police told KIRO 7 that an event with performers from a number of places — including from out-of-state — was being held at the rental hall at the time of the shooting.

Renton police said this is not an active shooter situation and an investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the shooting to call 911, referencing case #22-7518.

