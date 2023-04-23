1 dead and 6 teens injured in crash of stolen car, Florida authorities say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Palm Coast man is dead, and six teenagers driving a stolen car are in the hospital after an early Sunday crash on Dean Road and State Road 408, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The 23-year-old was traveling eastbound on State Road 408 exit onto Dean Road in a 2016 Toyota 4Runner and proceeded to make a left turn onto Dean Road at a green light around 4:30 a.m. Sunday when a 15-year-old male driving a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe ran a red light southbound on Dean Road and collided with the 23-year-old, who hit a median and overturned, FHP said.

The 15-year-old and his five passengers, who are also teenagers, were transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital and Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, FHP said.

The 23-year-old man died at the scene, FHP said.

The 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by the 15-year-old was reported stolen, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and FHP is working to confirm the identities of the six teenagers.

