1 dead, 7 injured in shootings overnight in Milwaukee

One person died and seven others were injured in seven separate shootings overnight in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police have not yet arrested anyone in any of the shootings, which occurred over a span of six hours.

One shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead and a 29-year-old man injured occurred about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of North 76th Street, police said in a news release.

The injured man is expected to survive, police said.

Five nonfatal shootings occurred Saturday night in just over an hour's time. All are expected to survive.

About 7:40 p.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the 1600 block of West Mitchell Street.

About 7:50 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was shot in the 1200 block of South 17th Street.

About 8:20 p.m., a 34-year-old man was shot in the 2400 block of West Monroe Street.

About 8:40 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot in the 1800 block of North 27th Street.

About 8:50 p.m., a 43-year-old man was shot in the 3700 block of North 14th Street.

Then, at about 11:50 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the 1500 block of West Washington Street.

Police did not say what led to any of the shootings. They asked anyone with information to call 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

Milwaukee continues to face surging gun violence. Homicides are up 32% compared to this time last year, when the city broke its homicide record for the second year in a row.

Nonfatal shootings are down 3% compared to this time last year, but they're up 27% compared to 2020.

More: Election for Milwaukee County sheriff comes as agency faces significant challenges, a vote of no-confidence for leadership

More: Arnitta Holliman's removal as head of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention comes after rising scrutiny

More: Milwaukee city committee moves ahead with stricter ordinance requiring gun owners to lock up firearms, report thefts

Contact Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or scarson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police investigate seven shootings over six-hour span