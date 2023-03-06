1 dead, 8 injured at GloRilla concert in New York

One woman is dead and two others critically injured in a crowd-related incident following a concert featuring GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York.

Three adults were taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital, where one of them, a 33-year-old woman, was pronounced dead, according to Rochester police.

The other two victims were listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries as of Monday morning, said Lt. Nicholas Adams of the Rochester Police Department.

Six additional concert-goers were dropped off by private vehicle at area hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening but were related to the same incident, police said.

Police responded to the Armory just after 11 p.m. Sunday following a report that shots were fired inside the Armory located at 900 East Main St.

However, upon arriving on scene, police said it was determined that none of the injuries sustained by the victims were consistent with a person being shot.

"At this time, there is no evidence to support a shooting having occurred inside the event," Adams said.

The injuries, according to police, appear to be the result of a large crowd pushing toward the building's exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Memphis rapper GloRilla shared on Twitter early Monday that she was just learning what happened at the venue after the show and said she is "praying everybody is ok."

