1 dead, 8 injured in mass shooting on West Pensacola Street in Tallahassee: What we know

During a mass shooting in Tallahassee just before midnight Saturday one person was killed and eight injured. An armed man also was shot by police. Details are still coming out as the Tallahassee Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit continues its investigation.

Here's what we know so far.

What happened Saturday night?

Police were controlling crowds of hundreds of people Saturday night in the West Pensacola Street area, near the Florida State University campus, when "multiple individuals within the crowds" began shooting near Half Time Liquors and Los Compadres, according to a TPD press release.

Police pursued one suspected gunman, according to a Facebook post from the TPD, and apprehended him.

How many shooters were involved in the Tallahassee mass shooting?

Undetermined. While the release referred to "multiple individuals," police have mentioned only one who was seen shooting into a large crowd before running toward a McDonald's.

According to the release, officers told the man to put the weapon down and "subsequently shot the subject in an attempt to stop the threat and prevent further individuals from being victimized."

How many people were killed in the Tallahassee mass shooting?

Officers found one gunshot victim at Half Time Liquors and immediately began rendering lifesaving aid, according to the release. "The victim, an adult male, sadly succumbed to his injuries on scene," police said.

Five other men and three women in the crowd were shot and taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries ranging from minor to serious, according to TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt.

Additionally, an armed man was shot by police. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the officers who shot the suspect have been placed on administrative leave, per protocol.

Where did the Tallahassee mass shooting take place?

There were multiple incidents along West Pensacola Street, police said, at Half Time Liquors, located at 2101 West Pensacola Street, and Los Compadres, located at 2102 West Pensacola Street. The area is near FSU's campus and athletic complex.

"It's one large incident," Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said. "Several locations involved in this incident, but yes, we believe it is one isolated incident."

What weapons were used in the Tallahassee mass shooting?

It is not yet known what type of guns were used. The suspect detained had a handgun.

Has anyone been arrested for the Tallahassee mass shooting?

Three people were detained on-scene on Saturday, however, charges and suspect names were not made available as of Monday morning. One reported gunman is in custody, as are two other people who were detained on unrelated charges.

"There were dozens and dozens of shots that rang out from this, and we'll continue to gather the information that's necessary to put all the pieces together, so there could be others," said Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell at a press conference Sunday morning.

Were any Tallahassee police injured in the mass shooting?

Not that have been reported yet, despite running "towards this amazing amount of gunfire as it was occurring," Revell said.

What is a mass shooting?

USA TODAY defines a mass shooting as an incident where at least four people are hit with gunfire, even if there are no fatalities. Mass killing refers to an incident in which at least four people are killed.

