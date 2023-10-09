1 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania community center

A Sunday shooting at a Pennsylvania community center left one man dead and eight others wounded, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed.

State police in Indiana County said officers responded around 12:35 a.m. Sunday to a shooting at a community center in White Township, about 50 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Nine people between the ages of 18 and 23 were shot, including a 22-year-old man from Pittsburgh who died at the scene, police said in a statement.

Authorities said some of the victims were treated at area hospitals and released while one individual remained in critical condition as of Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said around 150 people were attending a privately organized party at the Chevy Chase Community Center at the time of the shooting.

Bivens called it a “very complex and spread out crime scene,” telling the media dozens of gunshots were fired within the building. Thousands of pieces of evidence were collected, including numerous fire shell casings, multiple firearms, cellphones and clothing, Bivens said.

Police said they believe more than one shooter was involved but declined to provide more details. No arrests have been made as authorities work on several leads.

Bivens said authorities are still putting together exactly what happened leading up to the shooting and urged anyone with information to speak with authorities.

Asked if there is a threat to the public, Bivens said, “We believe this was an incident that was really isolated to the attendees at that party.”

Bivens said officers initially received a disturbance call around midnight for excessive noise coming from the community center. When officers arrived, multiple gunshots were heard from the building, prompting calls for backup.

Some of those injured were already outside of the building, where they received treatment. As the gunshots continued, other officers entered the building and located other victims as attendees tried to exit the building through doors and windows.

No police personnel were injured, Bivens confirmed.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to arrests and prosecution, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has offered up to $5,000 more, police said.

The Associated Press contributed.

