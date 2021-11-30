An investigation is underway after a man died outside an Accomack County home following a report of a shooting in the area.

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office responded Sunday, Nov. 28, to a report of shots fired and a man lying motionless in a yard on the 21000 block of Adams Road in Greenbush at about 12:40 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find 30-year-old Eric Gerard Ames unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner's Office so his cause of death can be determined.

Accomack: 2 arrested in Accomack County shooting that sent 1 to hospital

In court: Jury finds Salisbury man guilty of attempted murder; co-defendant sentenced in plea deal

Virginia State Police, the Parksley Volunteer Fire Department and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety aided the sheriff's office in responding to the incident.

As of Monday evening, no arrests had been announced in connection with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or submit tips online.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: 1 dead in Accomack County shooting investigation