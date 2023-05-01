1 dead, another hospitalized in Rehoboth Beach shooting Sunday

One person is dead after a shooting in Rehoboth Beach Sunday.

Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Rehoboth Beach Police Department spokesman Jamie Riddle issued a statement saying a large police presence in the area of Christian Street and Bayard Avenue was due to a "criminal investigation."

Later Sunday, Riddle confirmed the incident was a shooting. One person was found dead on the scene and another was hospitalized, he said.

"Out of respect for the privacy of the families of the patients involved and to protect the integrity of the investigation no further information is being released at this time," Riddle wrote in an email.

More: New boardwalk hotel projects designed to reflect Rehoboth Beach's past move forward

Police are not looking for "additional persons in relation to this investigation" and there are no current threats to the public related to the incident, according to Riddle.

More information will be released as the investigation progresses, he said.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Shooting in Rehoboth Beach leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized Sunday