1 dead, another hurt in north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

One person died and another was hurt in a shooting Monday night in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Detectives said officers went just after 11:30 p.m. Monday to Statesville Avenue, near the Interstate 85/Interstate 77 interchange. When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

Investigators said both people were taken to the hospital where one died hours later.

No further information was released.

