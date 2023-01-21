1 dead, another injured after being hit by truck in Butler Co.

One person is dead and another was injured after they were hit by a truck during a dispute in Butler County early Saturday.

Just before 1 a.m. Fairfield Township police were called to the 3700 block of Canal Road for an unknown problem.

When officers arrived on the scene they found an injured man and woman in the roadway and learned the two were stuck by a pickup truck that left the scene, according to a media release.

The two men who were in the pickup truck met with police in another location and said there was an argument with several people, including the victims, at a nearby house.

>> 4 of 5 escaped Missouri inmates arrested in Ohio

The men said they were trying to get out of the area after being threatened with a gun. During this, the man and woman were struck.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. The woman received medical attention and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time officers have not released the names of anyone involved.

The incident remains under investigation by Fairfield Township police and the Butler County Coroner’s Office.



