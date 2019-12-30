1 dead, another injured after double shooting near NW Miami-Dade tire shop, cops say

Police are investigating a double shooting that left one dead near a tire shop in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting happened by National Tire & Auto Center, 12201 Northwest 27th Avenue, shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, according to Miami Dade police.

Video taken by WSVN shows police taping off the area around the business.

One of the men died at Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. The other man was taken to Aventura Hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Police have not disclosed the identities of the victims and have not released any suspect information.

Homicide investigators are handling the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police.