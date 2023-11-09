1 dead, another injured in shooting at Camp Springs

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. (DC News Now) — Two men were shot in Camp Springs on Wednesday evening.

Police on the scene in the 6300 block of Auth Road said that the shooting happened before 10 p.m.

One man died there. The other had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that there was no lookout for a suspect and no threat to the community. Officers did not know the motive as of Wednesday night.

