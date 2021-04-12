1 dead, another injured in a shooting outside a Paris hospital, local reports say

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
Police officers leave the scene after a shooting Monday, April 12, 2021 in Paris. A gunman has shot two people in front of a hospital in Paris and the attacker fled on a motorcycle.
Police officers leave the scene after a shooting Monday, April 12, 2021 in Paris. A gunman has shot two people in front of a hospital in Paris and the attacker fled on a motorcycle. AP Photo/Christophe Ena

  • One person died and another person was injured in a shooting in Paris on Monday.

  • The shooting took place outside the Henry Dunant geriatric hospital in the 16th arrondissement.

  • The gunman fled on a motorcycle, a police source told AFP.

One person has died and another person was injured in a shooting outside a Paris hospital on Monday, AFP reported.

A police source told AFP that an unidentified gunman opened fire outside the Henry Dunant geriatric hospital in Paris and fled on a motorcycle.

BFM Paris reported that the hospital where the shooting took place is in the 16th arrondissement. According to CNN, the hospital is the site of a COVID-19 vaccination center and is being run by the French Red Cross.

Police have not released the identities of the shooting suspect or the victims.

