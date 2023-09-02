1 dead, another injured in shooting during Louisiana high school football game

A one person is dead and one was injured in a shooting at a high school football game Friday night in Louisiana, police said.

The shooting happened during halftime at Port Allen High School near Baton Rouge. The football game was cut short and a medical helicopter was dispatched to the high school, police said.

A 28-year-old sustained unknown injuries, West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Sgt. Landon Groger said, according to WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge. A statement from the school board published by the outlet said a teenager who was killed was a student.

"Our prayers are with everyone touched by this tragedy," West Baton Rouge School Board Superintendent Chandler Smith said in the statement. "In times like these, our entire community grieves. By loving and supporting each other, we will get through it."

Port Allen has a population around 5,000 and is on the western shore of the Mississippi River across from Baton Rouge, about 80 miles east of New Orleans.

A fatal shooting also occurred last week at another high school football game: One person died and several were injured after a shooting at game in the Oklahoma City metro, local police said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

