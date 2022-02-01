1 dead, another injured in shooting at Minnesota school

One student is dead and another hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday outside a school in a suburb of Minneapolis, according to authorities.

Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said the shooting at the South Education Center was reported at 12:07 p.m., and upon arrival officers discovered "two students had been shot on the sidewalk outside of the school."

Henthorne said the suspects fled the scene "immediately" and area schools were placed on lockdown. After a search of South Education Center, police determined that "no further threat existed" and other lockdowns were lifted.

Henthorne said the incident was under investigation and law enforcement was searching for the suspects.

"Our hearts are with the family, students and the community impacted by this horrendous and tragic event," Henthorne said.

No details were released about the victims aside from that the deceased student was male.

The police chief and school superintendent Sandra Lewandowski declined to take any questions due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

According to its website, South Education Center is a K-12 school that serves students with special needs from pre-Kindergarten through post-graduation transition in Richfield, a suburb 7 miles south of downtown Minneapolis.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.