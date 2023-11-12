1 dead, another injured in shooting after a rave in desert area of Pinal County

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A person is dead and another is hurt in a shooting the morning after an "unregulated rave party" in Pinal County.

The Superior Police Department and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting near Uno Trail just off US 60 Sunday morning around 10 a.m.

Authorities say a rave with 50–100 people was going on the night before. Investigators say that the shooting suspect tried to steal a car before shooting two people.

One of the victims died, and the other is stable at the hospital. As for the suspect, authorities say they were arrested at the scene.

Homicide detectives from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

No names have been released in this case.

Area of where the shooting happened: