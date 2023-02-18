1 dead, another injured, suspect in custody following assault at Intel facility, Chandler Police say

Chandler police

A man has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault and first-degree murder after attacking one person and injuring another at the Intel Ocotillo Campus near Dobson and Ocotillo Roads on Saturday, Chandler police said.

Chandler police responded to reports of an assault at the Intel Ocotillo Campus in the early morning hours on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a person with fatal injuries after suffering what appeared to be blunt-force trauma, police said.

Officers then found another person who was suffering from non-life threatening injuries related to the assault. That person was taken to a local hospital.

The two people were coworkers at the Intel Ocotillo Campus, according to investigation reports from the Chandler Police Department.

The suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons, was found at the scene and taken into custody without incident, police said. Simmons was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Saturday and faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chandler Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after incident at Ocotillo facility