1 dead after apartment complex shooting near Colorado Springs high school

Oct. 3—One person is dead following a shooting in east Colorado Springs Sunday night, according to Colorado Springs police.

Just before 10 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 4200 block of Galley Road, near Murray Boulevard and just south of Mitchell High School and east of The Citadel mall. According to Gazette news partner KKTV, the shooting occurred at the Murray Hill Apartments.

One male was found deceased on scene, police said. Officials did not indicate that any arrests were made, and have not released suspect information or the identity of the victim.

Police said this is an active investigation, and encouraged anyone with information on the incident to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

