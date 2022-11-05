1 dead in apparent road rage shooting in Arroyo Grande

One person is dead after an apparent road rage incident led to a shooting Friday night in Arroyo Grande, according to emergency radio traffic.

The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on rural Los Berros Road, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 12:33 a.m.

Details are sparse, but according to scanner traffic, the Sheriff’s Office dispatch alerted a lookout for officer safety a little after 8 p.m. regarding an incident “somewhere” on Los Berros Road.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital emergency room, where they later died from their injuries, Sheriff’s Office radio traffic indicated.

The Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred on Los Berros Road in rural Arroyo Grande Friday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:00 PM. Sheriff's Detectives are currently investigating.

No further information is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/cs68Q6GOgK — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) November 5, 2022

A deputy initially described the person as a victim of an assault with a deadly weapon. About 10 minutes after that transmission, the deputy confirmed the victim succumbed to their injuries.

The suspect vehicle was described as a gray Toyota truck. It appears law enforcement has a license plate and knows the address of the registered owner, but no information has been provided as to whether the suspect is in custody.

The San Luis Obispo Tribune has reached out several times to the Sheriff’s Office for more details but has yet to get a response.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.