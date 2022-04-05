Police arrest man, issue warrants for two others in connection with deadly I-465 shooting

Update: This story was updated April 5, 2022, with information on an arrest made and warrants issued in connection with the shooting.

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting on I-465 led to a crash Monday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on the interstate on the west side of Indianapolis and found two adults with gunshot wounds, police said. Sgt. John Perrine said it appeared the crashed vehicle was shot at by people in another car prior to the wreck.

One person in the vehicle died, and another was taken to a hospital. Their condition was not provided.

The Marion County Coroner's Office later identified the person killed as 28-year-old Miguel Emery.

Police closed all northbound lanes of I-465 near Crawfordsville Road for hours as they investigated.

Detectives arrested Jasinto Carter, 26, of Gary, in connection with the shooting on Monday. He was charged with murder and battery with a deadly weapon, according to ISP.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating two additional men in connection with the shooting. Arrest warrants have been issued for Dawan Tyrone Glenn Jr., 22, and Briean Brown Jr., 21.

Both men are from Gary and considered armed and dangerous, according to ISP.

Anyone who encounters the men are asked to call 911. Those with information on their whereabouts can report anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-8477.

