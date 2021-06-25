1 dead after attempted robbery at multimillion-dollar Hollywood Hills home

One person was killed and four others were wounded during an attempted robbery early Friday in an exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood, police said.

Three men, all in their 20s, tried to rob three others about 2:05 a.m. PT in the 1400 block of Blue Jay Way in affluent Hollywood Hills, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee said.

The three victims, men in their 60s, 50s and 40s, were either leaving the house or coming home when they were confronted outside by robbers, law enforcement sources told NBC News. Two of the suspects wore ski masks, while the third robber remained in the car during the confrontation, law enforcement sources said.

The man in his 60s is a security guard and retired local law enforcement officer, according to the sources.

He and at least one of the robbers exchanged gunfire, Lee said, before the suspects took off in their car.

Police pulled them over moments later near Santa Monica Boulevard and Doheny Drive, less than two miles away in Beverly Hills, with two wounded suspects inside, Lee said.

One of those suspects died from his wounds, according to police. The other was stable.

The man in his 60s was listed in critical condition, Lee said. The remaining victims were stable.

None of the suspects or victims were immediately identified.

The multimillion-dollar home where the shooting happened is the residence of 39-year-old Nova Fashion CEO Richard Saghian, according to property records. A company representative could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

The neighborhood is also known locally as "The Bird Streets," with nearby blocks such as Skylark Lane, Oriole Lane, Oriole Way and Tanager Way.

Blue Jay Way was also inspiration for a Beatles song of the same name, penned by George Harrison for the "Magical Mystery Tour" album.

The home was last sold in 2018 for more than $17.5 million, according to L.A. County assessor records. The previous two sales for the home were for $15.5 million in 2013 and $10 million in 2009, records showed.

Violent crime in post-pandemic Los Angeles has been on an upswing.

The number of shooting victims in L.A., 651 this year as of June 19, is more than 50 percent greater than in the same period of 2020, according to LAPD data.

The number of shots fired incidents are up nearly 48 percent, and murders are up by more than 25 percent in 2021.