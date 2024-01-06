1 dead after ATV breaks through ice on Pike Bay

Jan. 5—CASS COUNTY — An 82-year-old Bemidji man has been pronounced dead after his ATV broke through the ice on Friday morning on Pike Bay in Cass Lake.

According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, dispatch received a report that an ATV broke through the ice on Pike Bay and a person had gone into the water.

First responders arrived at the scene and learned that a Polaris Ranger ATV had been traveling on the ice when it broke through.

The ATV driver, an 82-year-old Bemidji man, was pulled from the water by witnesses who were fishing in the area, the release said. Lifesaving efforts were initiated by people who were on the ice near the incident.

Deputies assisted in getting the man to a safer area and continued with lifesaving efforts, the release said. The man was then taken from the ice by airboat to an awaiting ambulance and taken to the Cass Lake Indian Services Hospital where lifesaving efforts were continued.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital and an autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of family members, the release said. Another man who was a passenger on the ATV and who had also gone into the water was treated at the scene.

Assisting in the rescue and recovery efforts were the Leech Lake Tribal Police, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Cass Lake Fire Department, Bemidji Fire Department, Leech Lake Ambulance and Bemidji Ambulance.

Welk reminds the public that ice conditions on Pike Bay and several area lakes are still extremely unsafe due to recent warm weather, wind and rain.

"Even though we have experienced colder weather this week, ice conditions still remain very unstable and poor," Welk said in the release. "Areas that had open water earlier in the week may just have a thin layer of ice on them now and are not safe enough for travel. It is extremely important to check ahead when traveling on the ice."

The Cass County Sheriff's Office and DNR remind all ice users of the general ice safety guidelines. No ice can ever be considered "safe ice," but following these guidelines can help minimize the risk:

* Always wear a life jacket or float coat on the ice except when in a vehicle.

* Carry ice picks, rope, an ice chisel and tape measure.

* Check ice thickness at regular intervals; conditions can change quickly.

* Bring a cell phone or personal locator beacon.

* Do not go out alone; let someone know about trip plans and expected return time.

* Before heading out, inquire about conditions and known hazards with local experts.

* Parents and guardians should talk with their children about staying away from the ice unless there is adult supervision. This includes lakes and rivers, as well as neighborhood ponds, retention ponds and anywhere ice forms.