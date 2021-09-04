1 dead in Beechview shooting

Sep. 4—Pittsburgh police said they are investigating the fatal shooting of a man late Friday in Beechview.

Zone 6 police responded to 911 calls just after 11 p.m. at Methyl Street at Hampshire Avenue and found a man who had been shot in the chest.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition but later died.

The man's identity was not immediately disclosed.

Authorities received reports of a male nearby with a gun on Alton Street shortly after the initial report of a shooting. Two men were taken to police headquarters for questioning, authorities said.

Police continue to investigate the shooting, officials said. There was no indication Saturday morning of any arrests.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .