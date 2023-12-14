1 dead after being hit by train in Gastonia

A man was killed after being hit by a train Tuesday in Gastonia, first responders confirmed to Channel 9.

The crash happened near Ransom Street and Airline Avenue, according to the Gastonia Police Department. It happened sometime after noon.

Gastonia Emergency Medical Services said one victim was pronounced dead. Police later identified him as 38-year-old Michael Biddix.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the area and saw the train stopped on the tracks while investigators were walking nearby.

Police said they believe the incident was an apparent suicide.

(WATCH: Infrastructure Bill to fund new North Carolina train services)