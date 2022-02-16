1 dead after Camaro with baby goes into Broward canal. A shooting was involved, cops say

An investigation involving a shooting, a dead woman and a partially submerged Camaro with a baby inside is underway at a Pompano Beach canal early Wednesday.

Deputies received a 911 call shortly after 2:30 a.m. about a car plunging into a canal near Northwest 8th Street and 10th Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found the partially submerged Chevrolet Camaro with a woman and a baby girl in a car seat inside, according to the Broward County Sheriff Office.

The two were rescued from the car and a Pompano Beach District deputy gave the woman CPR until paramedics arrived, BSO said. She was then taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The infant was not hurt and is with family, deputies say. Investigators say the baby was not the woman’s daughter.

The sheriff’s office says the woman was a “victim of a shooting.” It hasn’t provided any more information.

BSO homicide and crime scene detectives are investigating the incident. BSO divers were seen searching the waters for possible evidence.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or go online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

This article will be updated.