1 dead in car crash after man tried to evade traffic stop, Fort Worth police say

A man trying to evade a traffic stop crashed into another vehicle, killing that vehicle’s occupant, before trying to flee on foot, police said.

The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday night near the intersection of Trinity Boulevard at Euless South Main Street.

“Euless Police Department had initiated a traffic stop of a passenger vehicle traveling eastbound on Trinity Boulevard when the driver began to evade the officer,” Fort Worth police said. “The driver subsequently collided with a passenger vehicle that was traveling South on Euless South Main.”

The suspect driver then exited his vehicle and attempted to run, but officers were able to apprehend him near the accident scene, police added. He was arrested for evading arrest.

“The occupant of the passenger vehicle received serious injuries,” police said, adding that the person soon succumbed to their injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.