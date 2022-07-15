1 dead after car crashes into house in Statesville overnight, authorities say

Police say a 62-year-old man was hit by a car before the car slammed into a house in Statesville early Friday morning.

The crash happened at a home near the intersection of West Raleigh Avenue and Fifth Street at about 2:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found the victim who had died in the crash underneath the porch, according to a news release.

The Statesville Police Department identified the victim as Carl Russel Daye of Statesville.

SPD said a 64-year-old in a Nissan Altima was going west on Raleigh Ave. when he “left the roadway and struck Daye.” Police said Daye was walking near the road, and officers had seen him walking along 5th Street earlier in the night.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty is at the scene and spotted tire tracks and a piece of the car’s body in the yard of the house.

One neighbor told Channel 9 he witnessed the car go by his home and then pass another vehicle before hitting Daye.

Another neighbor said he thinks the car was trying to get away from someone.

“He hit the pole and then he skid, and the dude was coming here, and he was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Justin Gaither.

Gaither described Daye as a “community man,” and other neighbors agreed.

“He was a nice guy. He always helped people, did yard work. He loved kids,” said Linda Kermmoade, a resident in the area.

Statesville police are investigating the crash. The driver of the Altima was taken to the hospital, but it’s not clear if he’s facing criminal charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

