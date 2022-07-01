1 dead in Cave Junction shooting

Jul. 1—A Cave Junction man shot to death Thursday in what Josephine County police believe was in self-defense.

Jacob Benson, 42, was killed about 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Browntown Road near Cave Junction, according to a news advisory issued by Oregon State Police.

The reported shooter, 47-year-old William Illingworth of Cave Junction, told police that Benson entered Illingworth's home, where a verbal argument escalated, according to police.

Police say Illingworth has cooperated with OSP detectives during the investigation.

The case remains under investigation, and OSP will share any further findings with the Josephine County District Attorney's Office.