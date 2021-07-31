Man shot to death in a north Charlotte hotel at midday Saturday, police say

A man was shot at a Charlotte hotel on Saturday and died at a hospital, police said.

The hotel is in the 8600 block of Hankins Road, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. That’s off West W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte.

Public records list a Suburban Extended Stay Hotel at the address provided by police.

The man was shot just before noon and died soon after Medic took him to the hospital, police said.

Police said they will release the victim’s name once they contact his family.

Officers haven’t said if they have anyone in custody or what they believe led to the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story.