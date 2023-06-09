1 dead in Chester County shooting, sheriff’s office says

One person was killed in a Chester County shooting Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were on Back Gate Street, which is in the Gayle Community, around noon.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was heading to assist deputies.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

