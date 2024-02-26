1 dead after crash on busy state route in Riverside

At least one person is dead after a car crash on a busy state route in Riverside Sunday evening.

After 7 p.m., Riverside police and medics responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 4 northbound at Harshman Road.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have also responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is not immediately available.

SR-4 N is closed beyond N Keowee Street, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

News Center 7 is on scene working to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.