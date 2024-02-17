UPDATE: 1 dead after crash in Clark County

At least one person is dead after a crash in Clark County on Saturday.

The crash was reported in Bethel Twp. on State Route 4 near Enon Road just before noon.

>> Man fell and was on the ground for 3 days; how 3 8th graders saved his life

An initial investigation shows that the crash happened when a vehicle ran into the back of a tow truck, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It’s unknown at this time if anyone else was hurt in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.