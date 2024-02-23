1 dead after crash involving several vehicles closes Clark County road

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash involving several vehicles in Clark County resulted in one person dying, according to officials.

Skeletal remains identified as Portland teenager over 50 years after she went missing

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the crash just after 3 p.m. Thursday near the 18600 block of Northeast 399th Street in Amboy, Wash. Officials confirmed that one person died en route to the hospital and that the sheriff’s office Traffic Homicide Unit was called in to conduct an investigation.

Officials said the road would be closed while the investigation continues and it remains an active case.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this article if more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.