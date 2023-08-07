1 dead after crash, shooting in Springfield

A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield early Monday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched at 12:12 a.m. to the intersection of Spring and North Streets in regards to a crash and shots fired, a Springfield Police lieutenant told News Center 7.

Police responded to the area and found a male inside the fence of a parking lot near the post office on North Limestone Street, a Springfield police incident report said.

The victim appeared to have several gun shot wounds to his legs and abdomen, the report said.

The victim was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center but was later pronounced deceased.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.