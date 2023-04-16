1 dead, I critically injured and 5 in custody after Saturday night shootings in Shelton
Shelton police responded to three shootings Saturday night, ultimately finding three victims, one of whom died, one who was critically injured and an additional person with shooting-related injuries.
Five people have been taken into custody, according to Shelton police.
The shooting began at 8 p.m. Police were dispatched to the area of East Fir and Otter Streets, which are near downtown, where they found two victims: one dead and another critically injured.
More than three hours later they were dispatched to another shooting in the 200 block of East B Street, also near downtown, but no injuries were reported at that location.
Then, at around 11:35 p.m., police were dispatched again to a third shooting in the 1000 block of Ellinor Avenue, which overlooks Oakland Bay, where they found a person with shooting-related injuries.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol assisted Shelton police Saturday night.
No other details about the shootings were released.